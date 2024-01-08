Wiggins finished Sunday's 133-118 loss to Toronto with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes.

The 28-year-old got the first chance at a starting role following Chris Paul's hand injury, but Wiggins struggled to generate much production during Sunday's blowout loss. He was held to a single-digit scoring total for a second consecutive game and was outplayed by Moses Moody, who tallied 21 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. It's unclear whether Wiggins will remain in the starting lineup moving forward, and Sunday's performance didn't do much to instill confidence.