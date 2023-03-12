Head coach Steve Kerr said prior to Saturday's game against the Bucks that Wiggins (personal) remains without a timeline for a return, though the Warriors have "hope" he'll return before the end of the season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

At the same time, Kerr acknowledged that Wiggins' return is no sure thing, so managers that have been holding the forward during his prolonged absence amid the fantasy playoffs might be better off cutting him loose in favor of an available option at this point. Jonathan Kuminga and Patrick Baldwin have started in place of Wiggins over the Warriors' past two games, but Kerr may be content to take a matchups-based approach while leaning on a committee of players to fill Wiggins' minutes moving forward. For the time being, the Warriors seem content to evaluate Wiggins' status on a game-by-game basis, but given that he's been away from the team since shortly before the All-Star break and will likely require time to regain conditioning, the 28-year-old is looking unlikely to be available for any of Golden State's four games during the upcoming week.