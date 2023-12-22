Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Wiggins was also a late addition to Tuesday's injury report with an illness before being upgraded to available. The 28-year-old forward has come off the bench for Golden State in the last four games.
