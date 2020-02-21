Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 22 points
Wiggins posted 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 loss to the Rockets.
Wiggins is going to be the go-to guy in San Fran for the next few weeks, but he will still play a significant role when Steph Curry rejoins the team in early March as expected. With Curry's return imminent, the Warriors were smart to send Russell packing and acquire a playmaker like Wiggins, who is a much better fit to fill the enormous gap left by Kevin Durant's departure and Klay Thompson's ACL injury. The move to Golden State is an improvement for Wiggins owners, as he now has the opportunity to be the marquee guy on a young team that needs a veteran presence.
