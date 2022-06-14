Wiggins dominated with 26 points (12-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Monday's 104-94 victory over the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In a game that saw Warriors star Stephen Curry go without a made three-pointer for the first time in any contest since 2018, Golden State was able to pull out the critical win thanks largely to Wiggins' superb performance. The veteran forward led the team with 26 points and 13 boards, posting his second straight double-double and sixth of the postseason. Despite missing all six of his attempts from beyond the arc, Wiggins posted his second-highest scoring performance of the playoffs. He has been a big factor thus far in the Finals, averaging 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 triples, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through five contests.