Wiggins went off for 38 points (17-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 122-116 win over Phoenix.
Teammate Stephen Curry atypically struggled with his shot in the contest, but Wiggins picked up the slack with 38 points on an ultra-efficient 17-of-24 from the field. He finished just two points shy of his season-high scoring effort and added seven boards. Wiggins has been a big part of Golden State's offense this season, averaging 18.6 points per contest and registering a career-best 47.6 field-goal percentage.
