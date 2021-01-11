Wiggins (foot) went for 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four assists, four blocks and two rebounds over 34 minutes in the 106-105 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

After dealing with a sore foot that landed him on the injury report, Wiggins went out and played the second-most minutes on the team, only behind Stephen Curry. Things started out great as Wiggins made his first three shots from behind the arc, but he missed his final seven attempts. After starting the season with two straight games of scoring less than 15 points, he has now gone for 15 or more in eight straight.