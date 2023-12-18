Wiggins recorded 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Coming off the bench for the third game in a row while ceding his spot in the starting five to Brandin Podziemski, Wiggins broke out of his funk with a stellar shooting night. The 25 points marked his third-best total of the season, and he supplemented the offense with his second-best rebounding count and a pair of defensive counters. Though Wiggins has still performed well below expectations this season, perhaps the move to the second unit could allow for the 28-year-old to make a return to form. Through his first three games off the bench, Wiggins is averaging 16.0 points (on 56.7 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.9 minutes per contest.