Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that there is "no way" Wiggins (personal) will play in the next few days, Kendra Andrew of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was on the Warriors' bench Tuesday after missing the previous 22 games due to personal reasons. While he will likely need to log a practice before retaking the floor, it does seem possible for him to do so before the end of the regular season. Wiggins's potential return would likely result in decreased minutes for Donte DiVincenzo.