Head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that Wiggins (groin), who sat out Sunday's 126-110 win in Toronto, is unlikely to play in the final two games of the Warriors' road trip Tuesday against the Knicks or Wednesday against the Nets, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "With a groin, if you re-aggravate it, now you're talking weeks. And so we're gonna be cautious," Kerr said.

Wiggins' absence Sunday was his seventh in a row due to the right groin strain he suffered Dec. 3. The Warriors will presumably re-evaluate Wiggins when they return from the road trip, potentially putting a return to action Christmas Day against the Grizzlies in the forecast if he shows improvement over the next few days. Until Wiggins returns, Donte DiVincenzo will likely continue to occupy a starting role on the wing.