Wiggins (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.

Wiggins is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday after missing the previous 15 games with a strained right adductor and a non-COVID illness. The 27-year-old forward will likely be eased back into the rotation, given his month-plus absence, and it wouldn't be shocking if he initially appears off the bench. However, Wiggins' return should result in decreased playing time for Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb as more of the regular rotation gets healthier.