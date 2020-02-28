Play

Wiggins (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Wiggins was a late scratch for Thursday's loss to the Lakers due to back spasms, but he should be able to make a return Saturday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.4 minutes.

