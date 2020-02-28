Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Likely to play Saturday vs. Suns
Wiggins (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Wiggins was a late scratch for Thursday's loss to the Lakers due to back spasms, but he should be able to make a return Saturday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.4 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 16 points in defeat•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: No longer on injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in defensive gem•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...