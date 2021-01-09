Wiggins (quadriceps) didn't practice Saturday but is likely to play Sunday against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins is still nursing the quad injury he picked up a couple days ago. His absence at practice though was likely an action to give the forward some more time to rest and recover. Nevertheless, Wiggins is likely to play in Sunday's matchup barring any major setbacks.
