Wiggins (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Wiggins is nursing left hip soreness ahead of the front end of Golden State's back-to-back Wednesday, but the issue is not expected to hold him out of action against Utah. Over his last seven appearances for the Warriors, the veteran forward has averaged 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 34.2 minutes.