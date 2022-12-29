Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins (illness) is doubtful to play in the team's next game Friday against the Trail Blazers, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kerr touched on Wiggins' status following Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Jazz. Wiggins, who had missed the Warriors' previous 10 games heading into the week due to a right groin strain, has since been cleared from the injury, only to fall victim to a non-COVID-19-related illness. His absence streak has now reached 12 after sitting out both ends of the Warriors' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set, and Wiggins now looks set to miss another contest while he works to regain conditioning following his bout with the illness. Since the Warriors have off Thursday and aren't practicing in advance of Friday's game, Wiggins will likely need to put in a workout Saturday and/or Sunday before he's potentially cleared to return to action Monday against the Hawks.