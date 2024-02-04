Wiggins is listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Brooklyn with a sore left ankle.

Though head coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks that Wiggins exited the game with a sprained foot, he's officially being listed with an ankle injury heading into Monday's game in Brooklyn. Unless he shows dramatic improvement at Monday's morning shootaround, Wiggins will likely be downgraded to out ahead of the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Wiggins' expected absence Monday should pave the way for Brandin Podziemski to make a spot start and once again pick up extended minutes alongside Klay Thompson on the wing.