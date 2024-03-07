Wiggins (personal) played 14 minutes in Wednesday's 125-90 win over the Bucks, finishing with three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Though he took back in his spot in the starting five from Moses Moody in his return from a four-game absence, Wiggins' playing time was capped, in part due to the blowout along with the fact that head coach Steve Kerr implemented an 11-man rotation on the night. Wiggins should get an uptick in minutes Thursday against the Bulls, but he and the Warriors' other key players sans Stephen Curry could have more limited playing-time ceilings while Kerr gravitates toward bigger rotations. Before his recent absence, Wiggins had posted averages of 13.5 points (on 50.4 percent shooting from the field), 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.3 minutes over his 11 appearances in February. That level of production, while solid if unspectacular, in addition to concerns about his playing-time outlook moving forward renders Wiggins more of a fringe option in 12-team category leagues.