Wiggins is questionable for Monday's game against Washington due to a sprained right ankle.
Wiggins apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, which he finished with 12 points, five rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes. The Warriors are entering a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team opts to hold him out Monday on a precautionary basis.
