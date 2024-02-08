Wiggins closed with 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over the 76ers.

Wiggins was really struggling coming into Wednesday, averaging 5.5 points on 28.6 percent shooting over his first two contests in February before sitting with an ankle injury Monday. The veteran forward was able to return against Philadelphia and registered one of his best games of the season, leading the Warriors in both points and rebounds in just 23 minutes of action. Wiggins had been showing some signs of life prior to the aforementioned two-game slump, finishing January with five straight double-digit scoring games and averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 34.0 minutes during that span. Perhaps Wednesday's strong effort will put him back on that track, but it may not be wise for fantasy managers to count on that happening, as Wiggins has struggled with inconsistency throughout the campaign and is on pace for career-worst averages of 12.4 points and 1.5 dimes per game.