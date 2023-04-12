Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins (personal) has been ramping up his conditioning and has looked "really good" in recent scrimmages, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kerr declined to say if Wiggins would be available for Golden State's Game 1 matchup with Sacramento on Saturday, but he's clearly trending in a positive direction. The forward has been practicing in full for a week now, and he still has another three days to get his conditioning to where it needs to be. If he is able to return for Game 1, Donte DiVincenzo would likely head to the second unit and Jonathan Kuminga's minutes could dip.