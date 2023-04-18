Wiggins produced 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Wiggins finished second on the team in scoring behind Stephen Curry, but he struggled to find any rhythm from deep. After a long hiatus from game action, the versatile forward has been able to play heavy minutes in each of the first two games of the opening-round series, but he's shooting just 18.8 percent from deep.