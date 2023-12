Wiggins will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are 10-13 on the season, and coach Steve Kerr has been hinting at possible lineup changes for several days now. Wiggins is coming off a dud in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, as he played just 15 minutes with three points, four rebounds and one assist. Brandin Podziemski will slide into the starting lineup and will make his case to coach Kerr for a larger role.