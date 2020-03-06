Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Nears double-double
Wiggins went for 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss against the Raptors.
Wiggins has topped the 20-point mark in three straight games and should remain a reliable scoring threat for the Warriors, although his numbers might decrease a bit with the return of Stephen Curry. The star forward is averaging 20.2 points per game in his first 10 outings with Golden State.
