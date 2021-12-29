Wiggins recorded 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 89-86 loss to the Nuggets.

Wiggins made his first appearance since Dec. 17 after clearing protocols. He picked up right where he left off with a nice two-way performance. It was his third game of the year with at least 20 points, two steals and one block.