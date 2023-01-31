Wiggins provided 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 128-120 victory over the Thunder.

Wiggins missed two games (illness) but returned to the starting lineup Monday night, scoring 15 points on 13 shot attempts. He added some solid defensive stats as well, including two more blocks and a steal. On nights when he doesn't have to shoulder much of the scoring load, the veteran forward can still be counted on to add value in the defensive categories. In the month of January, he's averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.