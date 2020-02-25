Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: No longer on injury report
Wiggins (leg) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
Wiggins was previously deemed questionable for Tuesday's matchup due to a leg contusion, though it now appears the issue is no longer a factor. He's averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last five contests.
