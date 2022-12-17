Wiggins (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

The fact that Wiggins is practicing is a step in the right direction, but the veteran forward is still not ready to return to the hardwood. The absence against the Raptors represents his seventh straight absence, and now his next chance to play will come against the Knicks next Tuesday. This is a huge blow for the Warriors offensively considering that Stephen Curry (shoulder) is out as well.