Wiggins (foot) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets.

The forward missed Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to left foot soreness, but he wasn't included in the injury report before facing the Nets, meaning he should be able to handle his regular workload Sunday. Wiggins is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in January.