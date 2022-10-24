Wiggins closed with 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Kings.

Wiggins reached the 20-point mark once again in Sunday's win, his third straight performance in doing so. Over the first three games, Wiggins is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in the starting lineup.