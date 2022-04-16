Wiggins (back) is not on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
Wiggins sat out the regular-season finale due to back tightness, but the time off allowed him to heal ahead of Game 1. Since March, he's averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.7 minutes.
