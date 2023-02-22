Wiggins (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.

As expected, Wiggins will remain sidelined following the All-Star break to deal with a personal matter. Thursday's matchup is the front half of a back-to-back set, and it's currently unclear if he'll return to the team ahead of Friday's contest versus the Rockets. With Stephen Curry (lower leg) also out, Donte DiVincenzo figures to draw another start in Wiggins' absence, while Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates for increased run off the bench.