Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Wiggins continues to be bothered by a quadriceps injury. If he sits out Sunday, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder and Kent Bazemore are all candidates to see extra minutes.
