Wiggins (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Spurs but is still a game-time decision, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old took part in Wednesday morning's shootaround and appears poised to suit up, but he needs to be officially cleared after going through warmups. Wiggins should take up his usual post in the starting five, if available.
