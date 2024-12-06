Wiggins (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was added to the injury report Wednesday night due to a right ankle impingement, but the issue isn't expected to keep him from suiting up Thursday. Expect official word from the team closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Added to injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Goes for 18 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Playing Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Expected to play against Suns•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Posts 18 points in loss•