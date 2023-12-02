Wiggins (finger) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins warmed up pregame before the decision was made for him to sit. However, he appears to be nearing a return from what will be a two-game absence. In his place, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are the prime candidates to see increased minutes.
