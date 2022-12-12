Wiggins (groin) will be unavailable for games Tuesday against Milwaukee and Wednesday against Indiana, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins has already missed the last three games due to his right groin strain, and he was re-evaluated Monday. While he's making good progress in his recovery, he'll be unavailable for at least two more matchups before being re-evaluated again Thursday. His next chance to suit up will be Friday against the 76ers.