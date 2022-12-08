Wiggins (groin) will sit out Wednesday against Utah, as well as Saturday against Boston, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Warriors had already ruled Wiggins out of Wednesday's contest, so the news here is that coach Steve Kerr revealed the wing will also miss Saturday's showdown with the East-leading Celtics. Wiggins also missed Monday's loss to the Pacers after sustaining a strained right groin during the Warriors' win over Houston on Saturday. Looking beyond the Boston game, Wiggins should be considered day-to-day before the Warriors head out on a six-game Eastern Conference road trip that begins Tuesday (Dec. 13) at Milwaukee.