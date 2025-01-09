Wiggins (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Wiggins has only missed four games this season for the Warriors, but he will miss a fifth Thursday in Detroit for personal reasons. The veteran forward has played well this season, bouncing back from arguably the worst year of his career during the 2023-24 campaign with Golden State.
