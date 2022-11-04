Wiggins has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left foot soreness.

Wiggins hasn't been listed on the injury report at any point this season, but it appears he'll get the night off Friday for what is likely just a rest day. Stephen Curry (elbow), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Draymond Green (back) will also be sidelined against the Pelicans. As a result, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should see expanded roles in the Warriors' core players' absences.