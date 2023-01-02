Wiggins (illness) will remain out for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Wiggins missed a few weeks with a groin injury, but lately it's been a non-COVID illness that's kept him on the sideline. The hope is that the veteran, who hasn't played since Dec. 3, is able to return at some point this week, though the Warriors have only three games on their ledger, so Wiggins is best kept on the bench in most weekly lineup leagues.