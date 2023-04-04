Wiggins (personal) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

While Wiggins will not play, he is expected to be in attendance for Tuesday's home game, and there's a chance he'll return to the floor for one of Golden State's final two regular-season games. However, considering he hasn't played since Feb. 13, he'll likely be eased back into things, so it's unlikely he'll make a major difference in standard fantasy leagues.