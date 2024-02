Wiggins has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to personal reasons.

The Warriors are 7-2 in their last nine games, and Wiggins has averaged 15.3 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.9 minutes during that stretch. His absence should open up more minutes for Gary Payton, Lester Quinones and Moses Moody, but Chris Paul (hand) is also making his return Tuesday following a 21-game absence. Wiggins' next chance to suit up will come Thursday in New York.