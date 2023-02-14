Wiggins has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers due to personal reasons, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

The timing of Wiggins' absence is unfortunate, as he's coming off one of his best games of the season and has scored in double figures in four straight contests. In his stead, Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green (wrist) are all candidates for increased roles. Wiggins' next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break on Feb. 23 against the Lakers.