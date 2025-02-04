Wiggins notched 25 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-99 victory over Orlando.
Wiggins overcame a mediocre night beyond the arc and earned 10 points at the charity stripe, matching a season high in the category. Wiggins also struggled a bit in the secondary categories, posting his second-lowest rebounding total of the season.
