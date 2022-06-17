Wiggins notched 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals across 44 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Wiggins was vital to the Warriors winning the series -- playing excellent defense on Jayson Tatum and stuffing the stat sheet throughout the finals. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds,2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in a whopping 39.2 minutes per game. The 27-year-old will now enter the final season of his contract as a central and endeared piece of Golden State's roster.