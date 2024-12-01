Wiggins (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins had his workout monitored closely, but in the end, he got the green light to play against Phoenix. Wiggins has averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game this season, and he's scored over 15 points in each of his last six appearances.