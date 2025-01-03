Wiggins (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, but the veteran forward will give it a go. It's unclear if he'll have any sort of minutes restriction. Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last five outings.
