Wiggins (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, but the veteran forward will give it a go. It's unclear if he'll have any sort of minutes restriction. Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last five outings.