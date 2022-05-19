Wiggins recorded 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 win over Dallas in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wiggins finished tied for second on the Warriors with 19 points in the victory, and he played strong defense on Luka Doncic to help hold the star point guard to just 20 points on 6-for-18 shooting. This was Wiggins' highest playoff scoring effort since he totaled 20 points in Game 4 of the first round against Denver. He's averaging 14.9 points across 12 postseason contests overall.