Wiggins recorded three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

Wiggins' already miserable season took another turn for the worse Tuesday, as he saw a season-low minutes load despite the fact that Draymond Green was ejected from the contest with 8:23 remaining in third quarter. Despite the game being closely contested heading into the fourth quarter, head coach Steve Kerr didn't turn to Wiggins at any point over the final 12 minutes, instead relying on the likes of Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to fill out minutes at either forward spot. Any hope that Wiggins was turning a corner after a 29-point, 10-rebound eruption in a Nov. 28 loss to the Kings appears to have been extinguished. After missing the ensuing two games with a finger injury, Wiggins has averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds on 26.7 percent shooting from the field while turning the ball over a total of 10 times in three contests since he returned to the lineup.