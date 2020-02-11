Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance in loss
Wiggins went for 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss against the Heat.
Wiggins should be Golden State's go-to guy on offense moving forward until Stephen Curry (hand) returns to action, something that could happen as soon as the first week of March. The former Timberwolves star has racked up 42 points, seven assists and five steals in his first two games as a Warriors while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Shines in new team debut•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Debuting for Warriors vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Could debut Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Dealt to Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fills it up in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles massively in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...