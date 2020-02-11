Wiggins went for 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss against the Heat.

Wiggins should be Golden State's go-to guy on offense moving forward until Stephen Curry (hand) returns to action, something that could happen as soon as the first week of March. The former Timberwolves star has racked up 42 points, seven assists and five steals in his first two games as a Warriors while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range.